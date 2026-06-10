Farage called for "pure cold rage." Elon Musk - previously having called Starmer "Two Tier Keir" - posted over 110 times about the case in a single week. Tommy Robinson addressed crowds outside Southampton Central Police Station. Riots broke out. The US State Department declared two-tier policing a "glaring symptom of civilisational decline." JD Vance blamed a migrant "invasion."

Throughout all of it, Nowak's own family pleaded for his death not to be used to create "further division, hatred or tension." It didn't matter. For the opportunists and chancers determined to peddle the myth of two-tier policing, the family’s wishes, like the facts, were beside the point.

Nowak had been dead for six months before the footage was released - an 18-year-old student fatally stabbed by Vickrum Digwa in Southampton in December 2025, whose family described his treatment by police as "inhumane and degrading." Digwa claimed self-defence after alleging Nowak had racially abused him - a claim called in to 999 by his brother and repeated at the scene.

It became the hook for a specific argument: that an accusation of racism had been prioritised over the life of a white man. For those already peddling a broader narrative that antiracism has gone too far, that white lives are valued less, it was exactly the case they had been waiting for. That narrative didn't emerge from these events. It preceded them by years.

None of the facts seemed to matter. Not that the officers' response has never been shown to have been shaped by the allegation of racism. Not that Digwa didn't actually use a kirpan, and that the number of Sikhs who carry one is vanishingly small, with no history of it presenting a public safety problem. Not that Digwa was born in Britain. Not that in Hampshire, where Nowak was murdered, Black people are 5.1 times more likely to be stopped by police than white people - or that nationally, people of colour are significantly more likely to be stopped, searched, and subject to use of force, and always have been. Not that the criminal justice system is defined by racial disparities, with racially minoritised people more likely to be prosecuted, to receive harsher sentences, and to be subject to police violence.

The two-tier policing narrative depends not just on ignoring evidence but on actively constructing an alternative reality - one in which this mountain of evidence simply does not exist. This is how Kemi Badenoch can call for this to be "a Stephen Lawrence moment" - without apparently grasping what made the Lawrence case so significant.

It wasn't simply that a young man was killed and the police failed him. It was that his murder crystallised a structural truth already present in the evidence, the data, the lived experience of communities - one the Macpherson inquiry didn't invent, but named. For Nowak's case to do the same for Badenoch and her allies requires wilful ignorance and the distorting of reality.

Nowak's death does reveal something real about policing in Britain - its capacity for indifference, its failures of care and accountability. But that failure is not new, is not evenly distributed, and cannot be explained through the two-tier frame.

And yet, stripped of that frame, Nowak's death should matter - profoundly, and in ways that have nothing to do with the narrative being constructed around it. It should spark the national conversation about policing that has long been avoided - not about who the police protect and who they target along racial lines, though that conversation is overdue, but about something broader: what policing is, what it can and cannot do, and the harm it causes when it substitutes for the social infrastructure we have failed to build.

The footage shows a young man dying, met with indifference. It shows officers ill-equipped to deal with a complex, fast-moving situation. It shows a system that too often causes harm where it should prevent it - and that experience is not confined to any one community. Henry Nowak's death deserves more than a culture war fought in his name by people his own family begged to stop. It deserves a reckoning with the realities of policing in this country - and a serious conversation about what might replace it.

____________________

Remi Joseph-Salisbury is Reader in Sociology at the University of Manchester and a member of the Northern Police Monitoring Project.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk