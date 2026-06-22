They are believed to have entered the car without their mum's knowledge before becoming trapped inside

By Issy Clarke

Two boys have been found dead in their family car as France swelters under a 40C heatwave.

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Hot Weather Temperature During A Heatwave In Paris. Picture: Getty

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene just after 1.20 pm after a call where they found “two children in cardiac arrest”. Despite attempts at resuscitation, both children died. Carpentras prosecutor’s office said the cause of death was "still under investigation" but that the heatwave was the "leading theory". The mother has since been taken into care by emergency services and has not been questioned.

It comes as France battles scorching temperatures, with highs of 42C reported in Bordeaux, southern France. Picture: Alamy

It comes as France battles scorching temperatures, with highs of 42C reported in Bordeaux, southern France. Three elderly people have already died in the heatwave so far, while almost 2,700 schools have been forced to plan for closure. The government has placed 49 of the country's 96 regional departments on a red heat alert, indicating a "danger to life". Vaucluse, the department where the two boys died, has been under an orange heat alert since noon. In parts of the country, temperatures could climb to a stifling 45C.