A girl and a boy who died in a house in Stafford have been named by Staffordshire Police.

Meraj Ul Zahra, aged two, and Abdul Momin Alfaateh, three, were both found unresponsive with injuries inside a home in Corporation Street on Sunday morning, police said.

They both died at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 43-year-old woman, from the Stafford area, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, remains in custody while inquiries continue.

A police cordon also remains in place in Corporation Street.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as is routine following earlier police contact, Staffordshire Police said.

Read more: Revealed: How Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins died with ‘target on his back’ - as bandmate breaks silence

Read more: Man charged with stalking Sir Ed Davey and family over several months