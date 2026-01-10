Two tonnes of cannabis worth around £24 million has been recovered by police in what is thought to be one of the biggest ever seizures of the drug in the UK.

Greater Manchester Police officers seized the class B drug during a raid at a property in Leigh Tenement Farm in Blackrod, Bolton, on Friday.

Two men, aged 27 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and remain in custody.

It is thought to be one of the biggest seizures of the drug in the UK.

Read more: Woman arrested and fined for feeding pigeons

Read more: Police officers and paramedics seriously injured while responding to crash as three arrested