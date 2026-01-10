Two tonnes of cannabis worth around £24 million seized during police raid
It is thought to be one of the biggest seizures of the drug in the UK
Two tonnes of cannabis worth around £24 million has been recovered by police in what is thought to be one of the biggest ever seizures of the drug in the UK.
Listen to this article
Greater Manchester Police officers seized the class B drug during a raid at a property in Leigh Tenement Farm in Blackrod, Bolton, on Friday.
Two men, aged 27 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and remain in custody.
It is thought to be one of the biggest seizures of the drug in the UK.
Read more: Woman arrested and fined for feeding pigeons
Read more: Police officers and paramedics seriously injured while responding to crash as three arrested
Detective Superintendent Joe Harrop said: “Our officers uncovered a large-scale and sophisticated illegal operation at the location, housing a significant volume of illegal drugs.
“This seizure marks a major success for our officers – it removes a major source of harm, disrupts criminal networks and helps make neighbourhoods safer.”