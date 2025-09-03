Two women arrested in Nuneaton over public order offence after members of the public 'racially abused'
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after members of the public were subjected to racial abuse in Nuneaton.
The incident, took place while a journalist was speaking on air to a man called Zahin, 32, about tensions in the community.
It follows recent unrest outside asylum hotels across the country, with the Home Secretary announcing a crackdown in an attempt to overhaul the system.
Footage of the incident shows the women approach the 32-year-old, with the pair heard shouting about rape.
A 30-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of public order offences, Warwickshire Police confirmed on Wednesday.
The 43-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault.
Zahin, originally from Malawi, relocated to the UK - more specifically, Nuneaton, when he was six years old.
It comes as the Home Secretary told LBC that industrial sites including warehouses could be used instead of migrant hotels.
Yvette Cooper told Nick Ferrari that the asylum system has been “allowed to expand in a way that is out of control” and that the overall number of people in emergency accommodation needs to be reduced.
Warwickshire Police said: “Earlier today we arrested two women from Nuneaton as part of an investigation into an interaction between several members of the public that has been widely shared on social media and in the news.
“The footage saw members of the public subjected to racial abuse, with one reportedly being pushed.
“A 30-year-old woman from Nuneaton has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.
“A second woman from Nuneaton, aged 43, has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and of racially aggravated common assault.”