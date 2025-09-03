The incident took place during an on-air interview in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after members of the public were subjected to racial abuse in Nuneaton.

The incident, took place while a journalist was speaking on air to a man called Zahin, 32, about tensions in the community. It follows recent unrest outside asylum hotels across the country, with the Home Secretary announcing a crackdown in an attempt to overhaul the system. Footage of the incident shows the women approach the 32-year-old, with the pair heard shouting about rape. A 30-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of public order offences, Warwickshire Police confirmed on Wednesday. Read more: Nigel Farage compares 'authoritarian' Britain to North Korea in address to US Congress Read more: Starmer has no 'backbone' say Tories amid calls to sack Rayner over stamp duty storm

