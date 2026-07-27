Two women in 20s dead after diving trip at Scottish loch
A woman aged 26 was pronounced dead at Loch Fyne on Sunday, while the body of a 24-year-old woman was also recovered
Two women in their 20s have died after emergency services were called to reports of divers in difficulty at a loch in Argyll and Bute.
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A woman aged 26 was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at Loch Fyne on Sunday afternoon, while the body of a 24-year-old woman was also recovered.
The alarm was raised at about 3.30 pm, with the Coastguard and lifeboat crews involved in the rescue operation.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said they had received a “report of concern for two female divers”.
The spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
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“Further searches were carried out in the water and the body of a 24-year-old woman was recovered.
“The deaths are being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said they were called to Loch Fyne at St Catherines, Cairndow, following a report of concern for two female divers.
The spokesperson said: “Operations control mobilised two pumps and water rescue resources to assist a multi-agency search and rescue.
"A female was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Further searches were carried out in the water, and the body of a 24-year-old woman was recovered.
“Our thoughts are very much with their family, friends, and the wider community at this difficult time.
"Fire crews left the scene around 7.28 pm.”
Loch Fyne extends 40 miles from the Sound of Bute, making it the longest sea loch in Scotland.
It is a popular diving location and known for its oysters and seafood.