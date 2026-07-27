Two women in their 20s have died after emergency services were called to reports of divers in difficulty at a loch in Argyll and Bute.

A woman aged 26 was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at Loch Fyne on Sunday afternoon, while the body of a 24-year-old woman was also recovered.

The alarm was raised at about 3.30 pm, with the Coastguard and lifeboat crews involved in the rescue operation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said they had received a “report of concern for two female divers”.

The spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

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