Two women die after attempted Channel crossing
Around 60 people were rescued from the overnight incident
Two women have reportedly died during an attempt to cross the English Channel.
Listen to this article
Around 100 people had left northern France for the UK in a makeshift boat overnight Friday into Saturday, French media reported.
Around 60 people were rescued from the overnight incident and a couple and their child with moderate hypothermia were taken to a hospital in Boulogne, the reports said.
The incident happened south of the Neufchatel-Hardelot beaches between Boulogne and Le Touquet.
Read more: Digital ID cards will stop illegal migrants 'slipping into the shadow economy' under new government plans
Read more: Farage in a flap after claims migrants eating swans rejected by Royal Parks
French newspaper La Voix Du Nord said the victims may have been Somali women and that they were at least the 20th Channel crossings deaths so far this year.
The number of migrants arriving in the UK is at a record for this point in the year since data on Channel crossings was first reported in 2018.
Last year, 50 people died while trying to cross the Channel, according to incidents recorded by the French coastguard, in what is considered the deadliest year since the crisis unfolded.
The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has also reported several more migrant deaths believed to be linked to crossing attempts in 2024 and this year.