Two women have reportedly died during an attempt to cross the English Channel.

Around 100 people had left northern France for the UK in a makeshift boat overnight Friday into Saturday, French media reported.

Around 60 people were rescued from the overnight incident and a couple and their child with moderate hypothermia were taken to a hospital in Boulogne, the reports said.

The incident happened south of the Neufchatel-Hardelot beaches between Boulogne and Le Touquet.

