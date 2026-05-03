Two women have died and three others are critically ill after trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat from France.

The boat had been carrying around 82 people, according to a local official, and had reportedly set off overnight on Saturday.

The women are said to have been in their 20s and from Sudanese origin. They were found dead inside the carrier after "engine failed to start".

Secretary-general of the Pas-de-Calais prefecture, Christophe Marx said that the investigation and interviews that will take place will help determine the nationality of the women.

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