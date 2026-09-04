Search operations remain ongoing to locate hundreds more missing

In this photo provided by the Nepal Army, soldiers rescue a worker alive from a tunnel during an ongoing operation at the Trishuli-3A hydropower project. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Two workers have been pulled out alive from a Nepal hydropower project tunnel nine days on from a flash flood which killed more than 1,200 people.

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A worker rescued alive from a tunnel during an ongoing operation at the Trishuli-3A hydropower project. Picture: Alamy

Both workers are said to have injuries to their hands and legs, "possibly" caused by crawling through the tunnel, the Nepal Electricity Agency (NEA) reported. Around 270 people have been rescued from the tunnels where experts believed workers are surviving on air pockets. The workers were rescued nine days after devastating flash floods which has killed over 1,259 people, believed to have been caused by a glacier collapse. It is believed that a total of 5,000 people are missing in the wake of the flooding on the Nepal-China border. So far, 21 people have been killed, and 541 are missing on the Chinese side of the border in Tibet. Rescue efforts in the hydroelectric project tunnels are continuing, as pictures and videos shared by rescue teams show earth-moving equipment digging and shovelling mud and rocks under lights in the dark of the night.

Nepali rescue teams and army units continue searching for survivors inside mud-filled tunnels. Picture: Alamy

Arnold Dix, president of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association, told the AFP news agency that rescue crews remain optimistic. He said that teams had already dug through debris blocking the tunnel for up to 60 metres (196 feet) and added: "Right now, I'm glass three-quarters full. "After a week of 24/7 heartache, we might, just, be back in miracle country." Asish Gurung, a mountain guide helping in the tunnel rescue, said earlier this week: "Our first rescue observation at Trishuli Hydro Power plant shows that it is not humanly possible to go into the tunnel.

An aerial view shows widespread damage along the Trishuli River. Picture: Alamy