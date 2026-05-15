The UK Health Security Agency confirmed the infection is not the same strain as meningitis B linked to a fatal outbreak in Kent in March

It comes after a young person died from the infection, who has been identified as a sixth-form pupil at Henley College in Oxfordshire. Picture: Google Maps

By Issy Clarke

Two pupils from different schools are being treated for meningitis in Reading following a fresh outbreak of the infection.

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It comes after a young person died from the disease, who has since been identified as a sixth-form pupil at Henley College in Oxfordshire. The two patients being treated attend Reading Blue Coat School and Highdown Secondary School and Sixth Form Centre, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said. Tests show the infection is not the same strain as meningitis B linked to a fatal outbreak in Kent in March, the agency confirmed. Close contacts of all those infected were being offered antibiotics as a precaution, the health chiefs added. Read more: 65 dead after Ebola outbreak rocks the DRC - as public health emergency declared Read more: Who is Wes Streeting? Labour health secretary set 'to challenge Starmer'

A young person has died, and two others are being treated as part of a new outbreak of meningitis in Oxfordshire. Picture: Getty

Dr Rachel Mearkle, consultant in health protection, said: “We understand that many people will be affected by this sad news and would like to offer our condolences to the friends and family of this student. “Students and staff will naturally be feeling worried about the likelihood of further cases, however meningococcal meningitis requires very close contact to spread and large outbreaks, as we saw in Kent recently, are thankfully rare. “We are working closely with partners and have provided public health advice and precautionary antibiotic treatment to close contacts of the cases. Meningococcal disease does not spread easily and the risk to the wider public remains low.” In a statement issued on Thursday, the UKHSA said that its specialists were “working with local authority and NHS partners following three cases of meningococcal infection (meningitis) in young people in Reading”.