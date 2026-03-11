The comments were later substituted for tweets stating clouds were "filling the sky and the rains of goodness pouring down"

Khalaf Al Habtoor previously criticised Donald Trump but his comments were deleted. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

A billionaire tycoon's criticism of Donald Trump for sparking a war in the Middle East later disappeared and was replaced with praise for the UAE.

Khalaf Al Habtoor, a prominent Emirati figure, hit out at the President on social media after the US launched strikes on Iran at the end of last month. Mr Habtoor accused Mr Trump of placing the Gulf states "at the heart of a danger they did not choose" and questioned whether the President was acting under Israel's orders. However, both posts were removed without explanation shortly afterwards, with at least one article in the local media reporting his remarks also no longer available.

Khalaf Al Habtoor (centre), previously criticised Donald Trump but his comments were deleted. Picture: Alamy

In one of the posts addressing the US, the tycoon wrote: "Who gave you the authority to drag our region into a war with Iran? And on what basis did you make this dangerous decision? "Did you calculate the collateral damage before pulling the trigger? And did you consider that the first to suffer from this escalation will be the countries of the region itself!" He added: "The peoples [SIC] of this region have the right to ask as well: Was this your decision alone? Or did it come as a result of pressures from Netanyahu and his government?" He uploaded a later post reacting to comments made by US Senator Lindsey Graham, who called on Gulf countries to join the conflict. Mr Habtoor, who played a key part in developing some of Dubai's skyscrapers, said: "We will not enter this war to serve the interests of others, nor will we sacrifice our sons in a conflict that could have been avoided through diplomacy and political solutions."

The tweets were later replaced with positive words about the UAE. Mr Habtoor wrote: "How beautiful our country is this morning, with clouds filling the sky and the rains of goodness pouring down upon the land of the Emirates." The post added: "We ask God to perpetuate security and safety upon our country, to preserve our wise leadership, and to keep the Emirates forever a land of goodness and a source of pride for us all." Gulf states including Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait are all reported to have been pushing for diplomacy to end the conflict since the war broke out.

President Trump was criticised in the original tweets which later vanished. Picture: Alamy