GLP-1s are already known to be beneficial for the heart

GLP-1s are already known to be beneficial for the heart. Picture: Elena Nazarova/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

People with type 2 diabetes who come off weight loss jabs may have twice the risk of heart attack, stroke or death compared with those who stay on them, research suggests.

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A new study found that people with type 2 and no established heart disease at the start of the study fared better if they stayed on GLP-1 drugs when it came to their heart health. GLP-1s are already known to be beneficial for the heart, with studies suggesting they can help reduce inflammation and improve blood vessel function. In addition, when people lose weight, their blood pressure, inflammation and cholesterol levels tend to improve, which is good for the heart. For the new study, researchers analysed electronic medical records from more than 300 diabetes clinics throughout Italy. Read more: One-off drug targeting stiff person syndrome offers hope for people with same disorder as Celine Dion Read more: More GP health checks to keep frailest patients out of hospital this winter, government announces

GLP-1s can help reduce inflammation and improve blood vessel function. Picture: avijit bouri/Alamy

More than 80,000 people with type 2 on GLP-1 drugs were identified by the team, which included experts in Italy and from Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London. On average, patients who continued treatment took a GLP-1 drug for nearly three years, compared with just over one year for those who stopped. The overall results suggested that the risk of a non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke or death from any cause was about twice as high in people who stopped GLP-1 treatment as in those who continued. The team said this is the equivalent of about four strokes or heart attacks per 100 people per year among those who stopped, compared with two per 100 among those who continued. Among those who stopped, risks seemed to be higher in people who were still obese. Other results suggested that stopping the drugs may impact the heart regardless of whether people then regained weight or if their blood sugar and blood pressure went up. Writing in the Lancet Regional Health – Europe journal, the team stressed that the study was observational and it could be that people who stop taking GLP-1 drugs were already in poorer health.

Pen injection of semaglutide named “ozempic”, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugar. Picture: fdcm/Alamy

The reasons why people stopped were also not taken into account, but may include side effects, cost, or illness such as frailty or cancer, they said. Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, clinical director at the British Heart Foundation and consultant cardiologist, said: “These findings suggest that people with type 2 diabetes who stop taking GLP-1 medicines may face a higher risk of future heart attack, stroke or death than those who continue treatment. “But there are important caveats to these findings, including that this was an observational study… “More research is needed to understand the impact of stopping these medications and on the benefits and risks of being on them long-term. “GLP-1 medicines have emerged as important heart medications. For those people who are recommended them by a doctor, it is important they are used in conjunction with heart healthy behaviours. “These include eating a varied and balanced diet with plenty of protein and fibre and getting regular physical activity including strength exercises.”

Officials added that poor diet, drinking too much alcohol, smoking and not taking regular exercise were also risk factors of stroke. Picture: Islandstock/Alamy