A first-of-its-kind therapy that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes for up to three years will be made available on the NHS in a “landmark” moment, experts say.

Nice estimates that around 1,100 people could be eligible for teplizumab in the first year, dropping to around 820 patients in the coming years.

Evidence shows the drug can delay the onset of type 1, meaning people can live a fuller life and children can have longer before having to aggressively manage their diabetes.

Teplizumab is given as a one-off course and trains the immune system to stop attacking pancreatic cells.

About 400,000 people in the UK have type 1 diabetes, a lifelong condition which causes the immune system to attack insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

Teplizumab, also known as Tzield and made by Sanofi, is approved for children aged eight and over and adults who have type 1 diabetes in its early stage before symptoms appear.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has approved teplizumab, which the charity Diabetes UK said “marks the start of a new age of type 1 diabetes treatment”.

Dr Elizabeth Robertson, director of research at Diabetes UK, said: “Today’s landmark approval of teplizumab marks the start of a new age of type 1 diabetes treatment.

“For the first time in 100 years, we are moving beyond insulin, with a medicine that targets the root cause of the condition.

“This is an extraordinary moment for celebration in the type 1 diabetes community and represents a shift towards a future where type 1 diabetes can be prevented altogether.

“Teplizumab offers those in the early stages of type 1 diabetes extra years free from the relentless demands of managing the condition with insulin, as well as valuable time to prepare.

"Detecting type 1 diabetes early, before symptoms appear, is key to unlocking these benefits and our focus now is ensuring fair and equitable access for everyone who is eligible.”

In the UK, there are currently two studies looking at screening for type 1 diabetes.

Identifying those with the condition early means they could then be eligible for teplizumab.

The Early Surveillance for Autoimmune Diabetes (Elsa) study, funded by Diabetes UK and Breakthrough T1D, is screening children aged two to 17.

The separate T1DRA study is screening adults between 18 and 70.

Dr Robertson said: “We want a future where everyone with early-stage type 1 diabetes can benefit from immunotherapies.

“Through our long-term investment in world-class research, and partnership with the NHS and industry, we are working to make a national type 1 diabetes screening programme a reality.”

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said: “This is a genuinely exciting recommendation.

“For the first time, we have a treatment that can give people diagnosed at an early stage of type 1 diabetes precious extra time before they need to manage the full demands of the condition.

“The evidence shows teplizumab can delay the onset of symptomatic diabetes by an average of nearly three years.

“As always, our decision is rigorous, transparent and based on the best available evidence, striking a balance between clinical benefit and value for the taxpayer.

“We’re pleased to be able to recommend it for NHS use, and we will continue to scan the horizon for further innovations so we can continue to get the best care to patients as quickly as possible.”

Elena Boichak, from Newbury, discovered her son Dima had stage 2 type 1 diabetes after signing him up to the Elsa screening study when he was nine.

She said: “As a mother, the most valuable thing teplizumab has given us is time.

“Every month and every year that Dima can continue being a child without insulin injections, carb counting and the daily burden of type 1 diabetes is incredibly precious.

“This recommendation means that other families across the UK may now have access to that same opportunity.

“Early screening and access to treatment can change the way families experience this diagnosis and help them feel prepared rather than overwhelmed.”