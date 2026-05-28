By Flaminia Luck

Worrying new analysis shows that the rates of type 2 diabetes are rising twice as fast in younger women than older women.

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Gestational diabetes (GD) happens when women cannot produce enough insulin while pregnant, leading to high blood sugar. It usually disappears after birth, although patients face a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Analysis by Diabetes UK shows that from 2017/18 to 2023/24, diagnoses of type 2 diabetes in women under 40 rose by 47%, compared to 22% in women aged between 40 and 79. The figure could be down to “little or no follow-up care” for those who develop the condition while pregnant, the charity Diabetes UK suggests. The charity has raised concerns that poor follow-up care for GD, which affects between 10% and 20% of pregnant women, is contributing to rising rates. Read more: Youth mental health crisis deepens as referrals and waiting times hit record high Read more: Nurses who should have been banned kept working due to regulator failings

Women with GD should be offered HbA1c blood tests to check for diabetes between six and 13 weeks after birth, and then once a year to measure average blood sugar levels. The first annual gestational diabetes audit, which was published last year by NHS England, showed that only 57% of women had an annual HbA1c test after having GD. It also showed that more than one in 10 (11%) of women with GD developed prediabetes within a year, while 15% developed type 2 diabetes within 10 years.