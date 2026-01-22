The investment will support up to 1,300 jobs manufacturing the feared aircraft in the UK

The Defence Secretary is set to announce a £453 million plan to fit out Typhoon fighter jets (pictured) with 'cutting-edge' radar systems . Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The Defence Secretary is set to announce a £453 million plan to fit out Typhoon fighter jets with 'cutting-edge' radar systems to keep the aircraft protecting Britain's skies.

The investment will support up to 1,300 jobs, and will be confirmed when John Healey visits Leonardo UK's Edinburgh site on Thursday morning. Under the contract, defence firms BAE Systems, Leonardo UK and Parker Meggitt will equip the aircraft with state-of-the-art radar systems over the coming years. In addition to securing 300 skilled roles in Edinburgh, the work will secure 120 jobs in Lancashire and more than 100 in Luton. In all, the full Typhoon programme supports more than 20,000 jobs across 330 UK companies.

The investment will be confirmed when John Healey visits Leonardo UK's Edinburgh site on Thursday morning. Picture: Getty

The announcement comes amid growing pressure on Nato as a result of US President Donald Trump's stated intention to acquire Greenland. Mr Healey said: "Our Typhoon fleet is the backbone of UK and Nato air defence, operated across Europe by the Royal Air Force and our allies to protect our skies and security. "As the threats we face increase, and as Russian drones continue to strike Ukraine and violate Nato airspace, this cutting-edge radar capability will keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad for many years to come. "In Edinburgh and across the UK, we're backing more than 20,000 skilled workers on the Typhoon programme who ensure our RAF remains ready to protect Britain. Earlier this week, the Government announced a £205 million contract for the long-term provision of specialist Typhoon engineering support by QinetiQ. It said this week's combined investment shows defence is an "engine for growth" that can create skilled jobs and strengthen national security. Mr Healey added: "Our Government has backed their high-skilled work with more than £650 million of investment this week alone, securing British jobs and making defence an engine for growth in Scotland and beyond. "This massive workforce will be sustained for years following the biggest fighter jet exports deal in a generation, worth £8 billion, which we secured with Turkiye in October."

The announcement comes amid growing pressure on Nato as a result of US President Donald Trump's stated intention to acquire Greenland. Picture: Getty