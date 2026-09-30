Tyson Fury and Anthony have faced off for the first time after the pair's "Battle of Britain" fight was announced.

The pair took to the stage in west London, where promoter Eddie Hearn warned: "Be prepared for f***ing war on December 11."

Joshua was wary of the invitation because of Fury’s history of playing mind games, declaring with a smile that "I don’t know if I can trust you".

Fury chatted away at Joshua as they held eye contact before the Olympic gold medallist ended the exchange by tickling his opponent in the midriff.

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