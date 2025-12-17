Concerns have been raised over the disparity in size, experience and class between Paul and Joshua

Tyson Fury sends threat to Anthony Joshua over ‘classless’ Jake Paul comments. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Tyson Fury has mocked Anthony Joshua for his reference to killing in the boxing ring ahead of Friday night’s clash with YouTuber Jake Paul in Miami.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joshua declared at this week’s open workouts that “if I can kill you, I will kill you” as he prepares to take on Paul over eight rounds of a professional heavyweight contest. Concerns have been raised over the disparity in size, experience and class between the two with former unified world champion Joshua taking on a cruiserweight rookie with a record of 12 wins and one defeat. Fury and Joshua are being lined up for their long-awaited showdown later next year and the ‘Gypsy King’ used social media to attack his rival. Read more: Ashes 'Snickometer' controversy erupts: England plan formal complaint after error denies crucial wicket Read more: FIFA launches 'more affordable' World Cup tickets after pricing outcry

Jake Paul, left, and Anthony Joshua, right, face off during a news conference promoting their upcoming heavyweight boxing match. Picture: Alamy

“I’ve just been sent a video of Anthony Joshua talking about if he kills somebody, he kills somebody in a boxing ring,” Fury said on his Instagram story. “He’s a little bit long in the tooth to be talking s***e like that. He’s 37-years-old, at the end of his career, fighting a YouTuber, a Disney channel guy, who Tommy (Fury) beat. “Now he’s talking about killing him and all that to try and sell…please. You’re barking up the wrong tree idiot."