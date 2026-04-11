Tyson Fury won his combeback bout against Arslanbek Makhmudov in a unanimous decision by judges at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tyson Fury (left) and Arslanbek Makhmudov in the heavy weight bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Tyson Fury shook off the ring rust to make a successful comeback by registering an emphatic points victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

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Anthony Joshua watched from ringside ahead of a potential all-British showdown later this year as Fury secured his first win since defeating Francis Ngannou in October 2023. A dominant display after coming out of retirement for the fifth time was rewarded with scores of 120-108 120-108 119-109 from the judges. Makhmudov was outclassed by Fury’s footwork, hand speed and ringcraft and the Canada-based Makhmudov’s plodding, upright style was tailor made for the former two-time world champion. Read more: I Am Maximus wins Grand National for second time in dramatic finish Read more: Mother of 14-year-old girl groomed on Roblox by predator issues urgent warning to parents over phone usage

Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua were in the stands at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch the matchup between Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov. Picture: Alamy

The rugged Makhmudov was tiring as early as the fourth round and his limitations made him an ideal opponent for Fury after 16 months of inactivity, providing tough rounds without ever threatening an upset. There was no pomp and ceremony from the bear-wrestling Makhmudov as he marched straight into the ring to the sound of an air raid siren. In contrast, Fury’s entrance for his Netflix debut began with ‘Blue Moon’ being played as a tribute to his late friend Ricky Hatton before he put on a show by dancing on stage while fireworks and flames went off around him. The pyrotechnics ended there as once the action got under way Makhmudov advanced with crude, one dimensional attacks that were easily evaded.

Tyson Fury puts on a show as he walks to the ring, dancing on stage while fireworks and flames went off around him. Picture: Alamy

Makhmudov is at his most dangerous in the early stages and while he continued to stalk Fury around the ring, shots were piercing his defence by the end of the second round. His pace had already slowed and Fury was beginning to find his rhythm, showing far better footwork and hand speed. There were warning signs in the fourth as Makhmudov landed, although Fury showed a flash of class when he punished one lunging attack and he finished the round strongly. There was a gulf in class in their skill levels with the one-paced Makhmudov showing strength in the clinches while proving an easy target, although he was absorbing the blows without being hurt. There was plenty of respect between the rivals as they touched gloves at the end of each round and even during the rounds, but as the halfway stage came it was becoming increasingly one-sided.

Arslanbek Makhmudov (left) was at his most dangerous in the early stages, and continued to stalk Fury around the ring. Picture: Alamy