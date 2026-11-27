Fury has been open about his mental health struggles since beating Klitschko in 2015

British heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury has been cleared to fight Anthony Joshua in Cardiff next month. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Tyson Fury has been cleared to fight Anthony Joshua in Cardiff next month despite concerns about his mental health.

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The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) indicated earlier this week that it would investigate comments from Fury’s wife Paris that the boxer had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and had the powers to deny him a licence to fight. However, Paris Fury retracted her claim in a statement issued on Thursday night, and the BBBoC’s general secretary Robert Smith told Sky Sports: “Fury cleared last night. All up to date medicals cleared. Promoter told this morning.” Paris Fury said in an initial version of a Netflix documentary due for release today that Fury was diagnosed with schizophrenia just months after beating Wladimir Klitschko to win the world heavyweight title in Dusseldorf in November 2015. She said in Thursday’s statement: “I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary. Read more: What is schizophrenia? Tyson Fury's wife says boxer has condition... And then says he doesn't Read more: Arsenal Women sack Champions League-winning head coach Renee Slegers

Paris clarified that her husband doesn’t have Schizophrenia and has never received a diagnosis. Picture: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty

“I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson’s condition and I used the word ‘schizophrenic’. Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn’t have this condition and has never received a diagnosis. “Mental health is complex, and it isn’t always easy to find the right words, especially when you’re living it with someone you love. I’m so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we’ve received as a family.” Netflix indicated it had edited the footage as a result, saying in a statement: “Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson’s official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch.” Fury has been open about his mental health struggles since beating Klitschko, after which he took a near three-year hiatus from boxing, with his weight ballooning to 27 stone, while he battled suicidal thoughts and alcohol addiction.

Fury has been open about his mental health struggles since beating Klitschko. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy