Tyson Fury cleared to fight Anthony Joshua after concerns about mental health brushed off
Fury has been open about his mental health struggles since beating Klitschko in 2015
Tyson Fury has been cleared to fight Anthony Joshua in Cardiff next month despite concerns about his mental health.
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The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) indicated earlier this week that it would investigate comments from Fury’s wife Paris that the boxer had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and had the powers to deny him a licence to fight.
However, Paris Fury retracted her claim in a statement issued on Thursday night, and the BBBoC’s general secretary Robert Smith told Sky Sports: “Fury cleared last night. All up to date medicals cleared. Promoter told this morning.”
Paris Fury said in an initial version of a Netflix documentary due for release today that Fury was diagnosed with schizophrenia just months after beating Wladimir Klitschko to win the world heavyweight title in Dusseldorf in November 2015.
She said in Thursday’s statement: “I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary.
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“I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson’s condition and I used the word ‘schizophrenic’. Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn’t have this condition and has never received a diagnosis.
“Mental health is complex, and it isn’t always easy to find the right words, especially when you’re living it with someone you love. I’m so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we’ve received as a family.”
Netflix indicated it had edited the footage as a result, saying in a statement: “Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson’s official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch.”
Fury has been open about his mental health struggles since beating Klitschko, after which he took a near three-year hiatus from boxing, with his weight ballooning to 27 stone, while he battled suicidal thoughts and alcohol addiction.
Fury admitted hearing “voices in my mind” following his win, adding: “Words can’t explain the darkness I was in.
“I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100 per cent thought at times I’d end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much.”
Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn later said on Friday: “I think Tyson’s been through his own battles and sometimes things he says might not be 100 per cent medically clarified but he has probably got his own way of explaining things.
“Obviously if there was a situation where someone was diagnosed with that and they were coming into a fight, there is no way the board would let them fight so I presume that is not the case. Well, I know that is definitely not the case.
“Everyone has to go through an examination anyway, so, he would be assessed, obviously cleared and be ready to fight.”