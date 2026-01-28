Tyson Fury is to make his comeback against Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11 in a fight that will be screened on Netflix.

Fury announced his retirement a year ago in the wake of successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk but has been training in Thailand ahead of his return to the ring.

“Well it’s official im back doing what i (heart emoji) to do,” Fury said on Instagram.

“Iv brought the biggest network along with me @netflix @netflixuk this is going to be astronomical. Blessed by God.”

Read more: Anthony Joshua begins comeback trail as he trains after tragic Nigeria crash

Read more: Tyson Fury moves family and fortune abroad to protect his £160million net worth