Tyson Fury gave the comments during the press conference ahead of is fight with Arslanbek Makhmudov. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Tyson Fury has revealed his return to the boxing ring was sparked by the deaths of two of Anthony Joshua's friends who were killed in a car crash.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fury will fight again on April 11. Picture: Getty

Recalling the moment he learned of the news, he said: "I was on holiday with my family in Thailand for Christmas just to get away from the rain. "I was sick of the rain, it was depressing me and then I hear all about the bad news that’s gone on and I thought you know what, life is very, very short and very precious and very fragile and anything can happen at any given moment. "You should never put things off until tomorrow, or next year, or next week because tomorrow is not promised to nobody. "The Bible says tomorrow is not a gift, tomorrow ain’t promised, tomorrow is a mystery so we have to live for today. "Me living for that day, I made my mind up there and then I was going to come back to boxing because it’s something I love, I am passionate about and I have always been in love with. "There is no tomorrow so that’s why I am back today."

Joshua opened up about the deaths of his strength coach Ghami and personal trainer Ayodele in a video address last month, where he fought back tears as he spoke to the camera for his YouTube channel where he spoke of the "tragic, traumatic time." The pair were killed in Lagos after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on a highway on December 29. Joshua was hospitalised after suffering minor injuries before being released two days later. The 36-year-old thanked fans for their messages of support and said: "The last time I spoke to you guys was in Miami, we had so many plans to wrap up 2025. We went home, to see our families and everything go flipped on it's head. "That was such an unforeseen circumstance that was out of all of our control, and not only did their parents, their uncles, their cousins, their friends and myself, lose two great men. "We lost people that we really care about have been major players in all of our lives, major, major players in all of our lives. It's tough. It's really tough." Rumours had been circulating that a fight between Fury and Joshua would finally take place in 2026, but any plans have since been put on hold. Fury’s father John initially stole the show at Monday's press conference after he launched an expletive-laden rant at pundit Carl Froch.

Latif Ayodele (left) and Sina Ghami (right) were close friends and team members of Anthony Joshua. Picture: Social Media/Getty