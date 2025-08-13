Tyson Fury has tied the knot with his wife, Paris - for a third time - in a private ceremony in France.

The retired heavyweight champion boxer, 37, and Paris, 35, first got hitched in 2008 in Doncaster, when she was just 19 years old and he was 21.

They have since renewed their vows on one other occasion in April 2013 in New York City.

Sharing the news about the latest celebration, Tyson wrote on Instagram: "[Paris] and I got married again; third time lucky, we had the most beautiful day [in the] South of France.

"It holds a lot of special memories for us."

