Tyson Fury marries wife Paris for third time - in private ceremony in France
Tyson Fury has tied the knot with his wife, Paris - for a third time - in a private ceremony in France.
Listen to this article
The retired heavyweight champion boxer, 37, and Paris, 35, first got hitched in 2008 in Doncaster, when she was just 19 years old and he was 21.
They have since renewed their vows on one other occasion in April 2013 in New York City.
Sharing the news about the latest celebration, Tyson wrote on Instagram: "[Paris] and I got married again; third time lucky, we had the most beautiful day [in the] South of France.
"It holds a lot of special memories for us."
He also posted an assortment of pictures of him and his wife, as well as the pair with their seven children - sons Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Prince Adonis Amaziah and Prince Rico, and daughters Venezuela, Valencia and Athena.
Bruno Mars' song Marry You can be heard playing while the pictures appear on the screen.
Paris wore a white lace dress, while her husband donned a more casual outfit which featured shorts, a cream shirt and sandals.
Speaking about renewing their vows in January of this year, Paris told OK!: "I don’t want a big ceremony or a big wedding, I’d like something private with just me and him.
"It’ll be nice to reaffirm our vows. If he had his way he’d have it like a circus – a whole Big Fat Gypsy Wedding again! But I think I’ll go subtle."
Tyson announced his retirement from professional boxing in January after his second defeat to Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, after previously reigning as two-time world heavyweight champion.