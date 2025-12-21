Tyson Fury and his family have quit the UK and moved to the Isle of Man following Rachel Reeves' tax-raiding budget.

This would have an impact on Fury and his fortune, prompting him to look at financial alternatives on the British Crown Dependency, the Isle of Man - where there is no capital gains tax or inheritance tax.

The Chancellor targeted high earners in November's budget, which brought in a mansion tax on properties worth over £2million.

It has been reported that the boxer, his wife Paris and seven children are now living in a six-bedroom £8million home close to the island's capital Douglas.

Income tax rates in the self-governing British Crown Dependency are less than half of those in the UK with the higher tax rate set at 21 per cent compared to 40 per cent for higher rate taxpayers on the mainland.

But those earning over £125,140, such as Fury, it is set at 45 per cent. However, the island has a ceiling of £220,000 on the amount of personal income paid by an individual each year.

According to the Mail Online locals have already spotted the island's new famous residents, with the family seen shopping in Douglas last week.

A source told The Sun: "Tyson has been telling pals that he has moved to the island.

"He is very fond of the Isle of Man and has been telling residents that he is looking forward to making it his home.

"The couple have also been checking out schools in the area for their youngest kids."