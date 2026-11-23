Tyson Fury diagnosed as schizophrenic, boxer's wife Paris reveals in new documentary. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Tyson Fury's wife Paris has revealed that the boxer has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, in a new Netflix documentary about his life.

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The former heavyweight champion also describes hearing voices that threatened him and his family, according to The Sun, which has reported details from the film. Fury, who is due to fight Anthony Joshua on December 11, recalls fearing he would be sectioned while experiencing what he described as the "pits of hell". "Words can't explain the darkness I was in," he says in the documentary. "It was like the living version of the pits of hell's fire." Read More: Mauricio Pochettino's Man Utd tenure off to torrid start as early Leny Yoro red sees Liverpool win 4-0 in Anfield rout Read More: Oli McBurnie's stoppage time double sees Hull City clip the Seagulls wings in 2-0 victory against high-flying Brighton

Fury is due to fight fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 11. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The film, titled Tyson Fury, is due to be released on Netflix on Friday. It explores the boxer's career and mental health, including the period after he became world heavyweight champion by beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. Fury describes experiencing depression and using alcohol and drugs after his victory. Paris Fury recalls him being taken to hospital in June 2016 with a suspected heart attack. She says her husband appeared frightened and believed people were trying to kill him. "I was so scared for him," she says. Fury describes hearing voices through the radio that threatened his father. He says he later saw a psychiatrist and was asked questions about depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.