The bout, one of the biggest in British boxing history, will take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11.

The details were announced by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, with the tagline: “Years in the making. One night to settle it.”

Alalshikh’s The Ring will collaborate with promoter Dana White, with the fight streamed globally on Netflix at no additional cost.

Organisers will have to come to an arrangement with local authorities to extend the Principality Stadium’s current curfew in order to host the event, which will take place late to accommodate US television requirements.

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Cardiff, which previously hosted the all-British heavyweight clash between Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno in 1993, emerged as a contender to stage the contest after negotiations appeared to flounder due to contractual issues.

Joshua’s contract with the Saudi promotional company Sela states that the fight must take place in the UK, with Wembley the obvious favourite despite its own curfew issues and lack of a retractable roof.

The scenario became more complicated when New York’s Madison Square Garden emerged as a possible alternative, and one potentially more favourable for the fight’s broadcaster, Netflix.

Following the developments, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn demanded Joshua’s purse be increased to reflect the additional tax paid for boxing in the United States.

Besides the clash between Lewis and Bruno, Cardiff also staged the 2007 world super-middleweight title unification bout between Welshman Joe Calzaghe and Mikkel Kessler, another fight that took place in the early hours of the morning.

And it may be that Cardiff’s track record will help swing the biggest fight for a generation to the city, with some reports claiming it could be signed and sealed before the end of this week.

Despite frequent taunts from Fury over Joshua’s perceived unwillingness to take the fight, Hearn insisted there was no question he would shift from his position of wanting the fight in the UK.

Hearn told IFL TV: “Anthony Joshua could have taken many millions more to do the fight in America.

“We want the fight in Britain. The support that we’ve had on social media has made us double down on our principles on this. We’re not trying to hurt the fight.”