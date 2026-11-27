Tyson Fury’s wife Paris retracts claim husband was diagnosed with schizophrenia
The backtrack has forced Netflix to 'update' the documentary to amend the claim
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Tyson Fury’s wife Paris has retracted her claim that the boxer was diagnosed with schizophrenia just months after beating Wladimir Klitschko to win the world heavyweight title in Dusseldorf in November 2015.
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Paris Fury made the admission in an initial version of a Netflix documentary which will be released on Friday. Netflix said they have worked to “update” the footage in light of her clarification.
Earlier, the British Boxing Board of Control indicated that it was investigating the comments and could deny Fury a licence to face Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 11 if he was deemed unfit to fight.
Paris Fury said in a statement: “I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary.
“I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson’s condition and I used the word ‘schizophrenic’. Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn’t have this condition and has never received a diagnosis.
“Mental health is complex, and it isn’t always easy to find the right words, especially when you’re living it with someone you love. I’m so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we’ve received as a family.”
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Fury has been open about his mental health struggles since beating Klitschko, after which he took a near three-year hiatus from boxing, with his weight ballooning to 27 stone, while he battled suicidal thoughts and alcohol addiction.
Fury admitted hearing “voices in my mind” following his win, adding: “Words can’t explain the darkness I was in.
“I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100 per cent thought at times I’d end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much.”
Fury eventually embarked upon a successful comeback, becoming world heavyweight champion for a second time when he beat WBC champion Deontay Wilder in February 2020.
Despite losing twice to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 – the only losses in his 39-fight professional career – Fury could become a three-time world champion when he takes on Joshua with the vacant WBA title set to be on the line.
Netflix said in a statement: “Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson’s official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch.”