Tyson Fury’s wife Paris has retracted her claim that the boxer was diagnosed with schizophrenia just months after beating Wladimir Klitschko to win the world heavyweight title in Dusseldorf in November 2015.

Paris Fury made the admission in an initial version of a Netflix documentary which will be released on Friday. Netflix said they have worked to “update” the footage in light of her clarification.

Earlier, the British Boxing Board of Control indicated that it was investigating the comments and could deny Fury a licence to face Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 11 if he was deemed unfit to fight.

Paris Fury said in a statement: “I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary.

“I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson’s condition and I used the word ‘schizophrenic’. Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn’t have this condition and has never received a diagnosis.

“Mental health is complex, and it isn’t always easy to find the right words, especially when you’re living it with someone you love. I’m so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we’ve received as a family.”

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