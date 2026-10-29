Irish rock band U2 have announced UK and European dates for their upcoming world tour, including two shows in London next summer.

U2 announced the European leg of the tour on Instagram on Thursday, confirming rock band Wolf Alice will be the support act.

Further shows have been added because of high demand, with additional performances scheduled in Mexico City, Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires, while North American dates are to be announced in the coming weeks.

The group – Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jnr – previously announced their Greatest Show On Earth tour would kick off with a series of concerts in Latin and South America in February 2027.

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From 9.30am on November 5 you can then enter the sale and, from 10am, try to buy tickets.

Sign up for a presale now on Ticketmaster here and select the dates you are interested in ahead of November 4, when you will receive a presale code.

It will kick off in April with two shows in Stockholm in Sweden, with U2 also visiting Paris, Lisbon and Amsterdam before two performances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on June 18 and 19.

Other stops on the tour include Berlin and Milan, while dates for Spain are expected to be announced soon.

Tickets will be available for general sale from 10am on November 6, following several presales beforehand.

The group are also planning a further leg of the tour in 2028, which is expected to conclude in Ireland.

The Edge, whose real name is David Evans, said: “We can’t say too much about the next leg of The Greatest Show On Earth.

“We’re still figuring it out – but what we can say is, we’ll be wrapping it up in Ireland.

“There’s nowhere else we’d want to be for that party.”

The announcement comes ahead of the release of U2’s 16th studio album, Carnaval De Luz, on November 13.

The record will be the band’s first album of new material in nine years and features 12 tracks, including their recently released single The Greatest Show On Earth.

Formed in Dublin in 1976, U2 are known for combining their rock music with political activism, human rights advocacy and social commentary.

They have achieved many awards during their five-decade career, along with seven UK number one singles and 11 number one albums.