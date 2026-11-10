U2 guitarist The Edge wrote a script for a sequel to the Will Ferrell Christmas comedy film Elf that was never made, it has been revealed.

The Irish musician's unrealised project is said to "still be out there" some 23 years after the 2003 classic was released, according to actor Andy Richter.

U2 were a year away from releasing their album How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb when the original hit cinemas, but The Edge reportedly found time to conceive an idea for what Buddy the Elf did next and put pen to paper.

Richter, who plays Morris in the film, told Obsessed: The Podcast: “It’s the weirdest story, but apparently it was fully written. Somewhere in the world there is an Edge-penned Elf 2 out there.

"I would love for that to make the light of day."