Pride (in the name of Christmas): U2's The Edge 'wrote a sequel to Elf', but it was never made
The guitarist was the unlikely writer of a second installment to the 2003 Will Ferrell classic
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U2 guitarist The Edge wrote a script for a sequel to the Will Ferrell Christmas comedy film Elf that was never made, it has been revealed.
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The Irish musician's unrealised project is said to "still be out there" some 23 years after the 2003 classic was released, according to actor Andy Richter.
U2 were a year away from releasing their album How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb when the original hit cinemas, but The Edge reportedly found time to conceive an idea for what Buddy the Elf did next and put pen to paper.
Richter, who plays Morris in the film, told Obsessed: The Podcast: “It’s the weirdest story, but apparently it was fully written. Somewhere in the world there is an Edge-penned Elf 2 out there.
"I would love for that to make the light of day."
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Richter, who was promoting the documentary Elf Unwrapped, added: “It never happened. It’s one of those things where she’s like, ‘All right, sure, I’ll meet him,’ and then it just petered out and never happened.”
He said that The Edge's script saw Father Christmas being kidnapped by evil elves on the South Pole.
The musician has never commented on the project, but has previously been involved in writing music for films such as Gangs of New York, Mandela: The Long Walk to Freedom, Batman Forever, and Moulin Rouge.
U2 are releasing their album Carnaval de Luz, their first since 2017, on Friday ahead of a world tour in 2027.