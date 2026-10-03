The co-pilot of the flydubai flight who attacked his fellow pilots in the cockpit is accused of attempting to carry out a "terrorist" attack, according to the United Arab Emirates.

The co-pilot of flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv reportedly attacked another pilot inside the cockpit with an axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft, prosecutor general said via the state news agency WAM.

He added that investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances, motives, and any other related connections surrounding the incident.

The co-pilot has been named as Omani national Hamam al Hammami.

According to sources, al Hammami had already been banned from flying for Oman's national airline, Oman Air, over concerns that he was adopting extremist views.

However, he was then hired by the UAE-based airline.

Heroics were employed by pilot Smit Machchhar who managed to open the cockpit door and alert the crew. The Indian national had been stabbed and was reportedly still being attacked when he was able to open the door to let the crew in.

The 182 passengers and crew were able to then subdue the alleged attacker as the plane dropped from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet (10,000 metres to 5,100 metres) in about a minute.

The plane also sent out the emergency call for hijacking, before making an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

A Gulf diplomat who spoke under condition of anonymity has said investigations are working to establish whether al Hammami acted as a “lone wolf or has any connection with any extremist groups.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow