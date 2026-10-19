European football chiefs have previously as stated it has lost confidence in Infantino

UEFA have written to FIFA to seek clarification on Gianni Infantino's delaings. Picture: Nexpher Images Limited/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Football's European governing body UEFA has issued FIFA with a deadline to publish key documents relating to Gianni Infantino's alleged over business dealings including those with Donald Trump.

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Bosses have sent FIFA a list of 42 questions over Infantino's over "conflicts of interest" with the Trump family and attempts made to sell-off this summer's World Cup. UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis has now written to the game's global governing body, after failing to receive the answers sought from Mr Infantino in a meeting of world football's council last week. The letter, seen by Sky, says: "A series of decisions, transactions and interventions involving the FIFA President, the President of the United States and individuals associated with him raise serious questions concerning potential conflicts of interest, transparency and institutional accountability. Read more: Fifa to scrap Peace Prize one year after Trump won inaugural award Read more: Gianni Infantino told Donald Trump he'd 'take care of' USA star Balogun's World Cup red card, Fifa insiders claim

Infantino and Trump, during the awards ceremony for the final of the World Cup. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

"It highlights concerns about Mr Infantino's discussions with Donald Trump and associates over the creation of a FIFA cryptocurrency, as Sky News revealed in February." A deadline of November 2 has been set to publish the documents. Infantino has faced backlash over his now-abandoned plans to sell a 20 per cent stake in FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup, to private investors. UEFA is also seeking clarification around working with Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump's son-in-law, Jared, on selling 20% of the World Cup to private investors. They are also seeking answers on the president's call with Infantino before US star Folarin Balogun had his red card overturned during the tournament.