The administrative body for European football allege a "level of criminal mismanagement"

FIFA president Gianni Infantino could face criminal action. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

UEFA is preparing to make an official complaint against FIFA chief Gianni Infantino for alleged "criminal mismanagement" after his World Cup sell-off plan.

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Infantino is facing accusations in connection with the botched FIFA Forward Enterprise [FFE] proposals and has applied for the release of documents related to its conception. The controversial proposals had planned to seek private investment in a company to run the World Cup which was later scrapped. Infantino ditched the plan two days later but the threat of a boycott had remained in place from UEFA whose nations first agreed to a boycott at an emergency meeting last month. Read more: 'A betrayal football will never forget': Fan petition calls for Fifa chief Gianni Infantino to resign over World Cup sell-off plan Read more: Fifa executive sacked after criticising president Gianni Infantino's plans to sell off World Cup

FIFA's President Gianni Infantino during the final match between Vietnam and Thailand in ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 this week. Picture: Alamy

The details are contained in legal documents where UEFA have called on financial institutions in the US to obtain relevant details related to the scheme. The 56-page letter seen by LBC states: "Uefa and its counsel are contemplating a Swiss criminal proceeding against Infantino and possibly other Fifa officials for criminal mismanagement under Article 158 of the Swiss Criminal Code, together with such further or alternative charges as the developed factual record may support. "On information and belief, Infantino’s actions described herein rise to the level of criminal mismanagement. "But Swiss law does not require Uefa or its member associations to demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits before the criminal proceeding is brought." Infantino’s plans involved Thrive Capital founder Joshua Kushner, the sibling of Donald Trump’s brother-in-law, as a lead investor.

The FIFA's main headquarters in Zurich. Picture: Alamy