It comes as Fifa boss GIanni Infantino has reportedly sped up plans to begin third-party investment as part of his spin-off plans

Uefa is set to hold emergency meeting over Fifa World Cup plans - as Infantino reportedly brings investment plans forward. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Uefa is set to hold an emergency meeting today after leaked documents revealed Fifa plans to open the World Cup to outside investment.

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Members of the FA and Uefa, alongside football fans, were left up in arms after it was revealed that Fifa President Gianni Infantino planned to sell off a $4 billion stake in its worldwide competitions. The proposal sparked widespread fury, with suggestions Uefa's 55 member states could stage a World Cup boycott in protest. The proposals tabled by Infantino are said to include plans for a separate $20bn (£15bn) company, created in order to run its international competitions, with 20% of that total to be offered to external investors. Josh Kushner, the brother of Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, was among the first private equity heads to express their interest in such an investment. It comes amid reports that Fifa has expedited the investment process in the wake of plans leaking, with the first private financing to take place in less than 100 days - an accelerated launch of a new World Cup spinoff venture, Sky News can reveal. Read more: 'This crosses a line': UEFA's fury as Infantino reveals plan to bring in private investors to World Cup Read more: 'Pray, meditate and stop spreading hate': FIFA chief Gianni Infantino blasts World Cup critics in lengthy tirade

Gianni Infantino with Donald Trump. Allegations that FIFA president Gianni Infantino breached Olympic rules on political neutrality. Picture: Alamy

Proposals leaked on Thursday to Sky Sports come as many viewed the venture critically and a means by which Infantino could remain in a lucrative job overseeing the World Cup. Under Fifa rules, Infantino is set to vacate his position as president in 2031, having hit the leadership term limit. It comes amid reports that Fifa has expedited the investment process in the wake of plans leaking, with the first private financing to take place in less than 100 days - an accelerated launch, despite the body's insistence that a "consultation process" has been launched into the plans. On Wednesday, UEFA accused FIFA of using football “to enrich themselves and their friends” over proposals to sell off stakes in its major competitions. UEFA said the proposal "crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross", while England's Football Association (FA) said it was "deeply concerned" about what it called a "lack of process and governance" and "the apparent substance and principles involved". It also saw Prime Minister Andy Burnham release a statement insisting such a move would confirm the footballing body had "sold out" and the World Cup "was never anyone's to sell".

Let me say this very directly.



Football does not belong to investors. It belongs to the people who fill the stands and who stand on the touchline week in, week out, rain or shine.



The World Cup is not a product. It is the greatest competition in world sport, and it was never… — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) July 28, 2026