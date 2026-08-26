The first competition which would have been affected by a boycott would have been the Under-20 Women’s World Cup. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

FIFA has said “all qualified teams” will compete in next week’s Under-20 Women’s World Cup amid reports UEFA is set to lift its boycott on European teams playing in the global governing body’s competitions.

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UEFA is reported to have now received guarantees there will be no repeat of FIFA’s controversial private investor plan, which was the second condition it wanted to be met for European teams to withdraw their threat of a boycott. The first was the scrapping of the original plan, which happened on August 1. The first competition which would have been affected by a boycott would have been the Under-20 Women’s World Cup, which gets under way in Poland on September 5. Responding to the reports that UEFA was set to lift its boycott, a FIFA spokesperson said: “FIFA is pleased that all qualified teams will be participating in the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. “FIFA strongly believes that football has the power to unite, even in challenging circumstances, and looks forward to welcoming all teams and players to Poland. Read More: 'A betrayal football will never forget': Fan petition calls for Fifa chief Gianni Infantino to resign over World Cup sell-off plan Read More: Trump weighs in on Fifa row as he tells football world it would be 'mistake' to oust Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Picture: Alamy

“We remain committed to how we can further support the global development of the game, through our competitions, through the FIFA Forward programme and through our various other initiatives, and in full dialogue with the confederations and stakeholders.” European nations first agreed to a boycott at an emergency meeting on July 30, which it said would only be lifted if FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s controversial plan to seek private investment in a company to run the World Cup was scrapped, and if binding guarantees were given that no such move would be made in the future. Infantino ditched the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan two days later but the threat of a boycott had remained in place due to the second condition not being met. UEFA has so far declined to comment on Wednesday’s reports. Its senior executives and member association chiefs are gathering in Monaco ahead of the men’s club competition draws on Thursday and Friday. In its July 30 statement, UEFA had called for “binding assurances” that FIFA “will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership”.

UEFA had called for “binding assurances” that FIFA “will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership”. Picture: Alamy