The President called UFC boss Dana White 'a violent fighter and warrior' who could 'defend us against the Lunatic Left'

The UFC boss has not yet indicated whether he will take the job. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Bell

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White says he has a meeting with Donald Trump in Washington after being offered the job of White House press secretary.

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The US President offered White the role, naming several mixed martial arts fighters who could serve as assistants. White has now revealed he will meet with the president about the offer. “I have a meeting on Monday,” he told reporters in London. “I’m flying to DC right now, and I’m sure we’ll have something to talk about after that.” The UFC boss has not indicated whether he would accept the job. Read more: Trump deserved thrashing in US mid-term election, says Kemi Badenoch Read more: Donald Trump replaces Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff after midterms hammering

UFC boss Dana White has revealed he will meet with the president about the job offer. Picture: Mark Robinson/Zuffa Boxing/Getty

On Saturday evening, President Trump announced that he had offered White the role. He wrote on his Truth Social platform: "I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States. "I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris." “We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left," he added.

Donald Trump offers White House press secretary job to UFC boss. Picture: AL DRAGO/Getty

Following Trump's post, White posted a photo to his Instagram story of himself behind the lectern in the White House press briefing room with the caption: "On to the next chapter." The press secretary role became available again recently when Katie Zacharia was pushed out after just days on the job. Zacharia was "let go" after she faced days of questions about her legal credentials and criticism of her performance in her first news briefing.

Dana White has posted a photo of himself at the White House lectern to his Instagram stories - although it remains unclear if the post is a joke, or confirmation of his new position. Picture: @danawhite on Instagram

Trump has a close relationship with White, who is the CEO of the UFC, and White described the President as a "very good friend". The President even celebrated his 80th birthday with a mixed martial arts event at the White House. The build-up to the cage-fighting event to mark America’s 250th anniversary of independence saw the President and White walk together from the Oval Office to the White House balcony overlooking the giant open-sided arena, nicknamed “The Claw”, on the South Lawn. Trump then took his seat close to the signature octagon cage, where seven fights were held.

President Donald Trump and UFC President and CEO Dana White walk out of the White House onto the South Lawn. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The US president has sought to shake up his close team in the wake of a rout of his Republican party in Congress, the American equivalent of the Houses of Parliament, following the mid-term elections on Tuesday November 3. In the wake of heavy losses to the Democrats, Mr Trump ousted his White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, and replaced her with long-time aide Stephen Miller.