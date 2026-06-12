An arena able to seat 4,000 people, complete with the signature octagon cage, has been created on the South Lawn of the White House for the seven Freedom 250 fights

The arena for the UFC Freedom 250 fights on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A mixed martial arts contest at the White House was seen as a bigger crowd pleaser than Shakespeare in the Park to celebrate America’s 250th independence anniversary, according to US secretary of state Marco Rubio.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He predicted Sunday’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event, which is being held on President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, would be watched by a billion people all over the world. An arena able to seat 4,000 people, complete with the signature octagon cage, has been created on the South Lawn of the White House for the seven Freedom 250 fights. While the administration said the UFC would be covering the 60 million dollar (£45 million) cost, court papers show seven agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Aviation Administration, had “allocated significant resources and manpower” to the event. There will be a ceremonial weigh-in for fighters on Saturday at a park near the White House where organisers expect 120,000-plus visitors to watch Sunday night’s proceedings on large screens after winning free tickets in a lottery. Read More: Trump cancels strikes on Iran after threatening to hit them 'very hard' Read More: 'This is not about free speech’: Technology Secretary hits back after Trump urges UK to scrap under 16s social media ban

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) "Claw" and the octagon fighting ring on the South Lawn of the White House. Picture: Getty

Mr Rubio described the White House UFC event as a “gift to the American people”. He said: “The White House is the people’s house. It belongs to the people of the United States. “The American 250 celebration belongs to the people of the United States.”