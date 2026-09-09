Uganda's military chief said the country would not participate in any event "that does not have His Majesty’s approval"

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of the Ugandan president, announced that the country would not participate in any event "that does not have His Majesty’s approval". Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

The military leader of Uganda has announced that the country will pull out of the Invictus Games as he slammed the "Harry-Meghan nonsense" and threw his support behind the King.

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The blow comes just weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved back to the UK. Picture: Getty

He further elaborated to the Times: “I have factions in the Ministry of Defence that support that Harry-Meghan nonsense. I had to quash it straight away. I support the monarch. Period.” Uganda participated in the Invictus Games just two months ago, with its defence minister appearing alongside the Duke of Sussex at a London ceremony in July announcing the country's entry into the sporting event. The minister hailed Uganda's entry as the 26th nation into the games as a " a new chapter for our service men and women”. Next year's Invictus Games, a sporting event for injured veterans founded by Prince Harry in 2013, will take place in Birmingham in July.

The blow comes just weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved back to the UK. But the couple were said to have been left "surprised" after King Charles issued a statement announcing their status as non-working members of the royal family. His intervention followed plans by the couple to stage a series of high-profile public events. The letter which has been making headlines is from King Charles clarifying that Harry and Meghan are still not working royals. He detailed they are "akin to private citizens" and any work they carry out is a "private matter".