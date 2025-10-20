The UK is ready to spend “well over £100 million” to put British boots on the ground in Ukraine following a peace deal, the Defence Secretary has said.

During a speech in London, John Healey said the UK has been planning the potential deployment of troops to protect Urkaine from Britain's "number one enemy" Vladimir Putin - as hopes the three-year conflict will soon come to an end.

Britain's plan, which has been fleshed out over the last six months, includes the preparation of military personnel to join a multinational force alongside the UK's coalition of the willing partners.

It is hoped the force would help secure Ukraine's borders if the US President Donald Trump brokers a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv.

Mr Healey said today the UK is ready to pay for an entry package including the initial deployment of troops and aircraft, which is a separate cost to the £4.5 billion in military aid allocated to Ukraine.

“Peace is possible, and if President Trump can broker a peace, then we will be ready to help secure that peace for the long term,“ he said.

Mr Healey added: "That requires us to invest and prepare our forces to be ready to deploy.“

Keir Starmer has said, if necessary, he’s willing to see UK boots on the ground in Ukraine, and I’ve accelerated already millions of pounds in that preparation for any possible deployment in the event of peace.

“And I would expect the cost of that to be well over £100 million.”