UK pledges more than £100m to put British soldiers in Ukraine if Trump brokers peace between Moscow and Kyiv
The force would help secure Ukraine's borders if the US President Donald Trump brokers a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv
The UK is ready to spend “well over £100 million” to put British boots on the ground in Ukraine following a peace deal, the Defence Secretary has said.
Listen to this article
During a speech in London, John Healey said the UK has been planning the potential deployment of troops to protect Urkaine from Britain's "number one enemy" Vladimir Putin - as hopes the three-year conflict will soon come to an end.
Britain's plan, which has been fleshed out over the last six months, includes the preparation of military personnel to join a multinational force alongside the UK's coalition of the willing partners.
It is hoped the force would help secure Ukraine's borders if the US President Donald Trump brokers a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv.
Read more: 'I never said Ukraine would win war,' Trump claims days after spat with Zelenskyy
Read more: What route could Putin take to go to the summit in Hungary for talks with Donald Trump?
Mr Healey said today the UK is ready to pay for an entry package including the initial deployment of troops and aircraft, which is a separate cost to the £4.5 billion in military aid allocated to Ukraine.
“Peace is possible, and if President Trump can broker a peace, then we will be ready to help secure that peace for the long term,“ he said.
Mr Healey added: "That requires us to invest and prepare our forces to be ready to deploy.“
Keir Starmer has said, if necessary, he’s willing to see UK boots on the ground in Ukraine, and I’ve accelerated already millions of pounds in that preparation for any possible deployment in the event of peace.
“And I would expect the cost of that to be well over £100 million.”
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is set to urge allies to step up economic efforts to “cripple” Vladimir Putin’s military amid European concerns about Mr Trump’s support for Ukraine.
The Prime Minister will discuss the situation with the so-called “coalition of the willing” on Friday.The talks come after discussions between Volodymyr Zelensky and Mr Trump failed to result in the US supplying Tomahawk missiles and reports the Ukrainian president faced pressure to accept Moscow’s demands.
The Financial Times reported that last week’s meeting between Mr Zelensky and Mr Trump at the White House descended into a “shouting match”.Mr Zelensky has publicly insisted the meeting was “positive” but suggested the US president did not want to upset the Russians before a face-to-face meeting with Mr Putin.“
In my opinion, he does not want an escalation with the Russians until he meets with them,” Mr Zelensky said.Sir Keir said he wanted Ukraine to be put in the “strongest possible position” before, during and after any ceasefire although he said Mr Putin was not serious about peace.
Before this week’s coalition of the willing talks, Sir Keir said: “We must be resolute in our support for Ukraine and I’m committed to intensifying our efforts to cripple Putin’s war machine.
“Russia’s stalling tactics have shown time and time again that Ukraine is the only party serious about peace. “We can all see that Putin is not and he continues to choose violence and destruction.
“Tyrants like Putin only respond to strength. “We must ramp up the pressure on his economy and defence industry, as we did last week with a major package of sanctions until he’s ready to make peace.“As winter approaches we will continue to step up our support, humanitarian, financial and military, so Ukraine can defend its people and its sovereignty.
“We cannot lose sight of the fact that Ukraine’s future is our future, and the next few days and weeks will be pivotal for the future of European security.”