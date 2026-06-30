Met Office states Lingwood, near Norwich in Norfolk, was 37.7C, a new record for June in the UK

Cooler weather this week in the UK could make way for another warm spell. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The UK is set for another heatwave this weekend after milder temperatures across the country this week, but it could be cooler than the record-breaking June heat.

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Crowds flocked to Botany Bay near Broadstairs, Kent, during the heatwave. Picture: Alamy

What is the UK weather forecast for the next week? The UK is set to experience cooler weather conditions for the rest of the working week, but maximum temperatures could broach the 30s in the weekend and then warm up further in the days beyond. Neil Armstrong, Met Office chief forecaster, said: “With last week’s heat behind us, there will be much relief for many this week as we are forecasting a pleasant week of summer with temperatures in the low to mid 20s°C for many." He added that from Tuesday and into the midweek, conditions are forecast to turn more changeable, with showers or longer spells of rain - heaviest and most frequent in the north and west. While the south and southeast stay mostly drier and often warm. Some of the showers on Tuesday will be thundery and there is potential for a thunderstorm warning to be issued.

Hampstead Heath Kite Display was enjoyed in the cooler weather. Picture: Alamy

Are there any weather warnings? The Met Office has not listed any weather warnings for the rest of this week. Could we get another heatwave? Hot weather seems likely, although perhaps not as warm as the previous spell. Mr Armstrong, of the Met Office, added: “The forecast for this weekend suggests that temperatures could approach high 20s across parts of England, perhaps 30C in parts of the southeast, with values of mid to high 20s in Wales. “Although a return to heatwave conditions is looking increasingly likely for some areas, the likelihood of such extreme high temperatures or high levels of humidity as last week is currently low.”

After the heat of last week, how is this weeks weather looking? 👀 pic.twitter.com/6vZeOEsR6O — Met Office (@metoffice) June 29, 2026