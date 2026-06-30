Heatwave 'could return this weekend' as June record smashed
Met Office states Lingwood, near Norwich in Norfolk, was 37.7C, a new record for June in the UK
The UK is set for another heatwave this weekend after milder temperatures across the country this week, but it could be cooler than the record-breaking June heat.
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The Met Office gave a rare red warning for several days last week and the agency has now confirmed the top temperature of 37.7C was felt in Lingwood, eight miles from Norwich in Norfolk.
Friday's temperatures were the hottest on record for June, although it was still short of the 40.3C felt in 2022, the all-time record for a UK day.
South-westerly winds this week will see the temperature drop and bring rain to areas of low pressure, but high pressure may become more dominant by the weekend, with another heatwave potentially on the way.
The heat has been forecast as Wimbledon continues in London, while the British Grand Prix is also this weekend.
Read also: 'Heat dome' threatens sweltering conditions for World Cup players and fans
Are there any weather warnings?
The Met Office has not listed any weather warnings for the rest of this week.
Could we get another heatwave?
Hot weather seems likely, although perhaps not as warm as the previous spell.
Mr Armstrong, of the Met Office, added: “The forecast for this weekend suggests that temperatures could approach high 20s across parts of England, perhaps 30C in parts of the southeast, with values of mid to high 20s in Wales.
“Although a return to heatwave conditions is looking increasingly likely for some areas, the likelihood of such extreme high temperatures or high levels of humidity as last week is currently low.”
After the heat of last week, how is this weeks weather looking? 👀 pic.twitter.com/6vZeOEsR6O— Met Office (@metoffice) June 29, 2026
According to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the Azores High, a semi-permanent high-pressure system situated over the North Atlantic.
It is expected to become "displaced" and therefore become centred over northern France and southern Britain instead.
As a result, another burst of intense heat is set to be created over Spain and Portugal before moving further north, creating temperatures far higher than average.
This could turn into another heat dome, with rapidly rising temperatures, in south-eastern parts of the UK in early July.
Will the UK have a day above 40C?
According to WXCharts.com, the UK could have days of 40C plus temperatures between July 8 and 11.
The English south west, the south east, and London will be the most affected by this heat, according to analysis by the Express, but the reports have not been backed up by the Met Office.
The ECMWF said that the displacement might lead to a 35C day, but a 40C day looks unlikely for now.