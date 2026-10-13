The Met Office has forecast winds of 50 to 60 mph, with some exposed coastal and hilly locations expected to see gusts of around 70 mph

A man battles strong winds with a red umbrella. Picture: Matthew Horwood/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office as parts of the country brace for winds of up to 70mph on Wednesday.

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Parts of the Scottish Highlands and Outer Hebrides have been issued a yellow wind warning from 10am to 7pm on Wednesday. The Met Office forecasts gusts of 50 to 60 mph, rising to around 70 mph in exposed coastal and hilly areas from late morning into the early afternoon. Winds are expected to ease during the early evening. Travel disruption is "likely", with potential delays to roads, flights and ferries. Some bus and train services may also be affected. Read more: Prince William to kickstart community project to prepare for emergencies and extreme weather events Read more: How brutal a winter can the UK expect under 'Godzilla' El Niño?

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for parts of Scotland. Picture: Met Office

It comes as a new flood and drought task force is set to meet for the first time on Wednesday to assess whether the country is prepared for flooding in the months ahead. Just as Brits recover from a summer of record temperatures and widespread drought, the Met Office is now warning there is a “heightened potential” for wet, windy and stormy conditions this autumn. The Environment Agency has urged households to check whether they are at risk of flooding, sign up for alerts and make an emergency flood plan. This meeting will be chaired by Defra minister Emma Hardy, who will bring together the Met Office, Environment Agency, mayoral authorities and representatives from the farming, water and insurance industries.

Umbrellas are up as the weather turns autumnal in Trafalgar Square, London. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy