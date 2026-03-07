Donald Trump has told Sir Keir Starmer 'We don't need people that join wars after we've already won' in a message on his Truth Social account.

The crew of HMS Prince of Wales has been told they must be ready to deploy in five days ahead of a possible Middle East mission, says the Ministry of Defence.

Royal Navy preparations in Portsmouth mean the flagship could be deployed more quickly if a decision is made to mobilise.

The MoD has confirmed that no decision has yet been taken to deploy the carrier — one of only two aircraft carriers belonging to the UK.

LBC understands the crews have been alerted to a potential deployment to the Middle East.

If sent, the warship would require an escort from other vessels and a submarine, and would join HMS Dragon, a Type 45 destroyer, which is set to leave Portsmouth for the Middle East next week.