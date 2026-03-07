Trump tells Starmer UK 'not needed' in Middle East war
Donald Trump has told Sir Keir Starmer 'We don't need people that join wars after we've already won' in a message on his Truth Social account.
The crew of HMS Prince of Wales has been told they must be ready to deploy in five days ahead of a possible Middle East mission, says the Ministry of Defence.
Royal Navy preparations in Portsmouth mean the flagship could be deployed more quickly if a decision is made to mobilise.
The MoD has confirmed that no decision has yet been taken to deploy the carrier — one of only two aircraft carriers belonging to the UK.
LBC understands the crews have been alerted to a potential deployment to the Middle East.
If sent, the warship would require an escort from other vessels and a submarine, and would join HMS Dragon, a Type 45 destroyer, which is set to leave Portsmouth for the Middle East next week.
"That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer - But we will remember.
"We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!"
Mr Trump's post follows reports that the UK is preparing an aircraft carrier for possible deployment to the Middle East.
LBC understands the crews of HMS Prince of Wales have been told they must be ready to set sail in five days.
The acceleration of the readiness time means the giant vessel would be able to respond more rapidly if a decision is taken to mobilise.
It comes amid mounting tensions between London and Washington over the conflict over Sir Keir's lack of support for Mr Trump's war on Iran.
Last week, President Trump described the Prime Minister as "not Winston Churchill' for denying him permission to launch strikes on Iran from UK territory.
He later said he was "very disappointed" by the PM, despite his British counterpart allowing him to fly missions for "specific and limited defensive purposes".
Defending his decision, Sir Keir said he did not believe in "regime change from the skies" and that the government must keep a "cool head".