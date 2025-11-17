Britain’s aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has been placed under Nato command for the first time as ex-Navy chief warns conflict with Russia risks nuclear escalation.

Britain has placed its flagship aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales under Nato command in a European first, as two Cabinet ministers travel to Italy to mark the deployment amid stark warnings from a former head of the Royal Navy about the growing threat from Russia.

Defence Secretary John Healey confirmed that the carrier and its F-35 fighter jets are now committed to Nato exercises in the Mediterranean. He and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper are in Naples, where they will meet their Italian counterparts on board the ship. The decision gives Nato direct command of a full carrier strike group for the first time in the alliance’s history. Alongside HMS Prince of Wales, the group includes support vessels and an embarked fleet of F-35s, several of which have already taken part in the Nato Exercise Falcon Strike with Italian jets.

Mr Healey said the deployment demonstrated the Government's "Nato-first" approach set out in the Strategic Defence Review earlier this year, which signalled a pivot back towards preparing for state-on-state conflict in Europe. "We are in a new era of threat that demands a new era for defence," he said. "Our strength comes from hard power and strong alliances, so it is fitting to mark this moment alongside one of our closest Nato allies in Italy. Their F-35s have been operating from the carrier to demonstrate the deep partnership between our militaries." Ms Cooper said the deployment showed "partnerships we build abroad make us stronger at home", pointing to the UK-Italy collaboration on the next generation of combat aircraft. "These joint exercises in the Bay of Naples are the clearest demonstration of how the UK is working with our allies to keep our continent safe, deterring our adversaries and enhancing our ability to respond together to emerging threats," she added.