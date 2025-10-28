UK domestic airline Eastern Airways has suspended operations and all of its flights have been cancelled.

Customers of the airline, which operated regional services from airports across the UK, are being urged not to go to the airport as flights will not be operating, the UK Civil Aviation Authority said.

Destinations the airline flew to included Aberdeen, Humberside, London Gatwick, Newquay, Teesside International and Wick, according to its website.

Eastern Airways customers are being urged to make their own alternative travel arrangements via other airlines, rail or coach operators.

On Monday morning Eastern Airways (UK) Ltd filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator at the Insolvency and Companies Court, which is within the High Court.