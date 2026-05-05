Flight delays are often caused by issues outside the control of airports, such as air traffic control (ATC) disruption and bad weather

Departures from what is the country’s third busiest airport were an average of 19-and-a-half minutes behind schedule in 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Manchester Airport has been ranked the worst in the UK for flight delays, sparking a warning that passengers cannot book flights from there “with any real confidence”.

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Departures from what is the country’s third busiest airport were an average of 19-and-a-half minutes behind schedule in 2025, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the Press Association. That was longer than all other UK airports despite representing a 30-second improvement from the previous year. Flight delays are often caused by issues outside the control of airports, such as air traffic control (ATC) disruption and bad weather. Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said the choice of airport “shouldn’t make or break your trip” but “too many holidays got off to a terrible start last year”. He went on: “Manchester Airport has ranked last in our airport survey for four consecutive years and these new CAA figures validate why this is a particularly poor place to be stranded during delays. Read More: Airlines can group flights together on fewer planes under jet fuel-saving plans Read More: Passenger numbers at UK airports hit record high of 302 million last year

Cars dropping off people at Terminal Three of Manchester Airport. Picture: Alamy

“For passengers already wary of travel uncertainty, seeing such consistent underperformance makes it difficult to book with any real confidence.” Birmingham Airport had the second poorest flight punctuality last year, with an average delay of 18 minutes and 42 seconds. In third place was Bournemouth Airport (17 minutes and 18 seconds). Liverpool John Lennon Airport – less than 30 miles from Manchester airport – had the most punctual flights, recording an average delay of just nine minutes and 24 seconds. The analysis took into account scheduled and chartered departures from the 23 commercial UK airports with at least 1,000 outbound flights last year. Cancellations were not included. The average delay for departures last year was 14 minutes and 54 seconds, down from 18 minutes and 24 seconds in 2024.

People look at the departure board at Glasgow Airport. Picture: Getty

Manchester is the UK’s only two-runway airport other than Heathrow, and was used by 32 million passengers last year. Its scheme to revamp Terminal 3 is ongoing, while a 10-year £1.3 billion transformation which included modernising and doubling the size of Terminal 2, and closing Terminal 1, was recently completed. A spokesperson for the airport said: “Punctuality is affected by factors that are outside of an airport’s control. “The two most significant factors contributing to delays in the last year have been industrial action affecting air traffic control in Europe, and the weather. “These were exacerbated by airspace restrictions above conflict zones meaning airports with significant long-haul networks, like Manchester, were more significantly affected than others. “As an industry we are working collectively to achieve the best possible on-time departure rates, while protecting flight schedules and avoiding the need for cancellations.”

Passengers disembarking from a Jet2 Boeing 737-800 at Bournemouth Airport. Picture: Getty