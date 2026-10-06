The system has been described as a "win" for travellers arriving in the UK

Those arriving into the UK will be able to pass through airport eGates without showing their passport under a new contactless system. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A UK airport has become the first in the nation to allow travellers to pass through e-gates without showing their passports on arrival.

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On Tuesday, East Midlands Airport in Leicestershire became the first to offer the new technology before it is rolled out nationwide by early 2027. The new system uses face recognition where passengers approach the e-gate and have their photo taken, which is then checked against verified immigration, travel and passport information. The gate then opens automatically once the checks are complete, meaning passengers do not need to place their passport on the reader. Read more: Counter-terror police make another arrest over RAF Fairford 'plot' Read more: 'Mega-dinghies' capable of smuggling around 1,700 migrants across the Channel seized at UK airport

East Midlands Airport in Leicestershire became the first airport to offer the new technology. Picture: Alamy

If further checks are needed, passengers will need to put their passport on the reader or may be directed to a Border Force officer for assistance. Staff will still monitor the gates to offer assistance, and testing shows the system is 25% faster than using the passport on arrival, according to the Home Office. Phil Douglas, director general of Border Force, said: "This is a win for travellers coming to our brilliant country. "By using state-of-the-art technology, we are making journeys smoother and faster, all while fully maintaining the UK’s robust border security. "Our digital transformation also builds on our work this summer to extend e-gates to children aged eight and above, making life a little easier for families."

Phil Douglas, director general of Border Force, described it as a "win" for travellers entering the UK. Picture: Alamy