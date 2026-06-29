The full list of men's and women's singles players competing in Wimbledon this fortnight

Come on...Tim? Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper are both out of SW19, leaving British fans without a clear hope. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Britain's hopes of a singles win at Wimbledon were further dashed when Jack Draper followed Emma Raducanu in withdrawing before the tennis had even started.

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Emma Raducanu will not play in 2026. Picture: Alamy

PA tennis reporter Eleanor Crooks said: "There is no doubting the quality and potential of Draper and Raducanu, but their physical fragility threatens to prevent them ever fulfilling that. "Raducanu faces several weeks on the sidelines, with the US Open at the end of August appearing hugely unlikely, along with the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in China the following month. "The former US Open champion must hope she has not made the problem significantly worse by attempting to push through for Wimbledon, with Raducanu admitting she was taking a risk. "As well as more rehab for Draper, meanwhile, he must resolve his coaching situation after agreeing to work with Murray and former mentor James Trotman over the grass-court season." Here are the British players who will play in the singles tournaments at Wimbledon.

Cameron Norrie is the top ranked British man. Picture: Alamy

British players in the men's singles Cameron Norrie (World No. 29)

Jan Choinski (World No. 100)

Arthur Fery (World No. 114)

Toby Samuel (World No. 123)

Jacob Fearnley (World No. 130)

Billy Harris (World No. 142)

Jack Pinnington Jones (World No. 145)

Harry Wendelken (World No. 203)

Felix Gill (World No. 220)

Max Basing (World No. 331)

Oliver Tarvet (World No. 344)

Katie Boulter has a best Wimbledon performance of the third round. Picture: Alamy