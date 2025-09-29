A rise in cyberattacks and covert operations suggests Britain is facing a ‘new kind of conflict’ with Russia, Baroness Manningham-Buller has said.

By Danielle de Wolfe

A former spy chief has revealed that Britain "may already" be at war following a sustained period of cyberattacks and sabotage across Britain.

Former head of MI5, Baroness Manningham-Buller, has said those who think the UK is already at war with Russia "may be right". Citing cyber attacks escalating in intensity, alongside a string of recent covert operations on British soil, the peer suggested that Britain is "already at war with Russia". It comes as defence advisor Dr Fiona Hill said that "poisonings, assassinations, sabotage operations, all kinds of cyber attacks and influence operations," it was fair to conclude "Russia is at war with us". The former Director General also criticised the cutting back of foreign aid and other forms of soft power which "leaves space for your friendly Chinese diplomat".

The comments came as the Peer appeared on the House of Lords' official podcast. Baroness Manningham-Buller said: "Dr Hill probably knows more about Putin than anybody else." "Since the invasion of Ukraine, and the various things I read that the Russians have been doing here, sabotage, intelligence collection, attacking people, and so on..." she added. "Fiona Hill may be right in saying we're already at war with Russia. "It's a different sort of war, but the hostility, the cyber attacks, the physical attacks, intelligence work, is extensive." It comes amid increasing international tensions between Russia and the West.

