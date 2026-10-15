Eritrea’s UK embassy has dismissed the Home Secretary’s threatened visa ban in the row over migrant returns as a “perfunctory political gimmick”.

It was unclear how much of an impact the restrictions will have as the number of Eritreans travelling to the UK legally is relatively small.

From Thursday, diplomats from the east African country also face restrictions on their movement outside London while VIPs will be stripped of access to fast-track visas as preferential processing is scrapped.

It comes after Shabana Mahmood said she would block all Eritreans from entering the UK unless a returns deal for criminals and illegal migrants was agreed.

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Ms Mahmood said: “Eritrea has had every chance to accept the return of criminals and those with no right to be in the UK. Unlike other countries, it has refused.

“My message to the Eritrean government is simple: take back your nationals or face a complete ban on your citizens entering the UK.”

But Eritrea’s UK embassy “categorically” rejected her claims.

In a statement, it said: “The government of the state of Eritrea does not accept the forced return of its citizens and has duly communicated this fact to British Government officials on various occasions.

“Despite Eritrea’s repeated requests for constructive discussion with relevant UK authorities on the dignified return of its citizens, the UK has shown no interest to engage in meaningful and appropriate dialogue.”

Describing the Home Secretary’s decision as regrettable, the embassy added: “The act is nothing more than a perfunctory political gimmick.

“The fact is, the UK has not issued a single visa to an Eritrean official since 2023.”

Ms Mahmood’s warning, made using powers under then-Conservative home secretary Priti Patel’s Nationality and Borders Act 2022 (NABA), comes after Britain and Eritrea have been locked in a row for months over migrant returns and appears to have deepened the diplomatic strain between the two nations.

The UK wants to restore a deal in place between 2024 and March this year in which Eritrea issued emergency travel documents to nationals without a valid passport so they could be deported to their home country but then “abruptly withdrew” its co-operation.

The Home Office views such agreements as “vital” for the UK to remove failed asylum seekers and foreign criminals.

Eritreans were the most common nationality among migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel in the year to June and have the second highest grant rate for initial asylum decisions (84%), figures show.

Officials have tried to resolve the matter privately but the Eritrean government has “refused to engage constructively”, the department said as it pressed the country to “rapidly improve” its co-operation or “face a total visa shutdown”.

The sanctions mean officials appointed to represent Eritrea abroad would be barred from travelling 37 miles (60 kilometres) beyond London without permission from the Foreign Office, mirroring similar restrictions placed on British civil servants in the country’s capital Asmara.

It follows similar threats of visa bans the UK made against Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2025.

The embassy said the UK “continues to insist on enforced repatriation, in direct contradiction of its own country guidance policy on Eritrea” and the “fundamental core issue behind this matter is the UK’s decision to politicise its asylum system and extend blanket asylum to anyone who claims to be Eritrean in a bid to undermine the government of the state of Eritrea.”

The policy has “served as a pull factor to the UK for mostly underage Eritreans as well as non-Eritrean asylum seekers masquerading as Eritreans” and has “immensely compounded the problem beyond normative proportions”, the embassy claimed.

“Due to unacceptable practices by UK authorities, such as failing to disclose that they were returning convicted criminals still serving prison terms and describing returnees as ‘voluntary’ when clearly, they were not, the state of Eritrea was forced to suspend the practice of escorting Eritrean nationals who were supposedly ‘voluntarily’ returning to their homeland”, the statement added.

Angola and Namibia later agreed to co-operate with demands on migrant returns in the wake of the warnings, while the Democratic Republic of Congo faced visa restrictions before reaching an agreement with the UK in February.

In March, ministers also placed an emergency brake on visas for nationals from four countries after the Home Secretary accused them of exploiting Britain’s generosity to claim asylum.

Study visas for nationals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan were also halted, as were work visas for Afghans.

Ms Mahmood said she would “not hesitate to impose further measures on other countries refusing to co-operate”.