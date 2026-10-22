The UK has “glaring gaps” in its military capabilities in the High North that could leave its population, nuclear deterrent and critical subsea pipelines vulnerable to Russian attacks, MPs have warned. Picture: KRISTINA SOLOVYOVA/Getty

By Chay Quinn

The UK has “glaring gaps” in its military capabilities in the High North that could leave its population, nuclear deterrent and critical subsea pipelines vulnerable to Russian attacks, MPs have warned.

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The Commons Defence Committee warned that “dramatic progress” is needed in building up UK armed forces and ships in the strategically important region by 2030 – the year from which former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer predicted Moscow could attack Nato. The High North has become crucial for the UK’s defence and security, with Vladimir Putin’s Russia increasingly sending spy ships based there into British waters, at the same time as doubts have been cast on Washington’s commitment to European security. Failing to defend the region could leave underwater cables and pipelines carrying key data and energy to the UK exposed to sabotage during peacetime, the committee said. In the event of conflict, it said Russia could threaten the UK’s population, civilian and military infrastructure and vital Atlantic supply routes from the US.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said it is “clear-eyed about the threat Russia poses”. In a report, the MPs highlighted a shortfall in anti-submarine warfare at a time when the greatest Russian threat comes from its submarines and naval sabotage forces. The best deterrent is the Royal Navy’s anti-submarine warships and nuclear-powered submarines, but these are ageing and often out of action under maintenance. Read More: Russia to send first diesel cargo to US on Thursday as Putin suggests he could meet Trump in China Read More: Streeting insists Trump has not sided with Russia over Ukraine despite Putin praise from US envoy

Military bases in the Arctic. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

There are currently five Type 23 frigates, which track down hostile submarines and protect the UK’s nuclear weapons, and six Type 45 destroyers in service – just over half of the Royal Navy’s requirement for 19 vessels. Eight new Type 26 frigates will eventually take over, but with construction slow, the Defence Committee urged ministers to ensure that none of the remaining ones leaves service in the meantime. The committee’s inquiry also heard of “a shockingly low availability” of submarines, and that the UK appeared to have temporarily lost its ability to operate them beneath Arctic ice. This would allow Russia in a conflict to conceal its nuclear submarines under the ice unchallenged while its attack submarines surge forward. Committee chairman Tan Dhesi said: “The High North poses a major strategic challenge for the UK’s security. This is a demanding, hostile environment, and one that our greatest adversary, Russia, is seeking to dominate for military advantage. “The UK needs to be willing to address a hard truth: it does not currently have all the capabilities to operate successfully in the High North. “Russian submarine and sabotage forces in the High North pose direct risks to the North Atlantic and the UK, including the nuclear deterrent. “Despite this, the Ministry of Defence has accepted a serious anti-submarine warfare gap. “Publicly available evidence of low availability among destroyers, frigates and attack submarines calls into question whether the UK can meet its commitments in the High North. “And if the UK Government means what it says – that Russia could attack Nato as soon as 2030 – then work to rectify these vulnerabilities cannot start soon enough.”

Commons Defence Committee chair Tan Dhesi has raised the alarm about the threat that underfunding in the Arctic region poses to Britain. Picture: Imageplotter/Alamy