The member of the UK armed forces who died in a road crash in Ukraine at the weekend has been named by the Ministry of Defence as 40-year-old Major Paul Wilks.

He was deployed on multiple tours, including to Afghanistan, and was recognised with two Operational Service Medals.

The 40-year-old was commissioned from Sandhurst in 2012 and joined the Intelligence Corps where he remained throughout his career.

The British government has previously said that there were a small number of personnel in Ukraine to support Kyiv's armed forces and provide security to diplomatic staff.

The incident, which took placed on Saturday, was not understood to be the result of hostile action.

Major Wilks also received the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal on May 7 2026.

His Commanding Officer described him as a “man of great intellect”, who often spoke of his love for his wife and two sons.

"Major Wilks represented the finest traditions of UK Defence. It was a privilege to serve alongside him. We will miss him."

Writing on X, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting wrote: "Major Wilks served this country with pride and dedication. His loss will be deeply felt by those around him.

"The tributes paid by those who worked with Paul illustrate his exceptional talent and ability, underscored by genuine warmth, compassion and a desire to support others.

"His loss is a poignant reminder of the enormous sacrifice that our Armed Forces and their families make in the service of our country.

"My thoughts remain with his family, loved ones and colleagues."

Lieutenant General Matthew Jones, Colonel Commandant Intelligence Corps, described Major Wilks as “one of the most talented intelligence officers of his generation”.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting also paid tribute to Major Wilks, saying he “served this country with pride and dedication”.

He said: “His loss is a poignant reminder of the enormous sacrifice that our Armed Forces and their families make in the service of our country.“My thoughts remain with his family, loved ones and colleagues.”