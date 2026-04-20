UK set to be hotter than Athens this week as warm weather set to continue
Warm weather in the UK is set to continue this week with temperatures peaking higher than Athens.
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The Met Office is predicting a sunny start to the week with highs of 19C in London on Thursday April 23.
That is expected to continue into the weekend with long-range forecasters projecting temperatures of 18C on Friday and Saturday.
In comparison, the Greek capital will see temperatures peak around 17C on Thursday with wind and rain forecasted.
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The UK can expect some showers in the northwest on Tuesday with a chance of rain Cornwall on Wednesday but otherwisae it should be largely dry with sunshine.
Strong easterly winds mid week, though warming up across the south and west.
From then, high pressure is likely to be centred close to or across the UK towards the end of the week.
Winds will be light but slightly stronger in the northeast as that colder air tries to come south.
It comes after it emerged last week that long term weather projections for this year remain uncertain with experts predicting that weather phenomenon El Niño may impact patterns around the globe later into 2026.
Climate scientists say that the UK likely to experience more dramatic spells this winter as a result.
El Niño refers to the warming of the sea surface temperature and occurs every few years according to the Met Office.
However, the arrival of a strong El Niño could see Britain experience yet another year of record-breaking temperatures, with unpredictable weather and rainfall likely too.
The event could see the UK set for a higher chance of colder spells during the winter months, despite boosting overall global temperatures in late 2026 and early 2027 by around 0.2C.