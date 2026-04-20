Bournemouth Beach enjoyed plenty of sunshine over the weekend. Picture: Carolyn Jenkins/Alamy Live News

By Alex Storey

Warm weather in the UK is set to continue this week with temperatures peaking higher than Athens.

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The Met Office is predicting a sunny start to the week with highs of 19C in London on Thursday April 23. That is expected to continue into the weekend with long-range forecasters projecting temperatures of 18C on Friday and Saturday. In comparison, the Greek capital will see temperatures peak around 17C on Thursday with wind and rain forecasted. Read more: Starmer faces Commons showdown over Mandelson vetting scandal Read more: Counter-terror police consider whether arson attacks carried out by 'Iranian proxies'

Londoners enjoy the fully bloomed Sakura blossom in Greenwich Park. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News

The UK can expect some showers in the northwest on Tuesday with a chance of rain Cornwall on Wednesday but otherwisae it should be largely dry with sunshine. Strong easterly winds mid week, though warming up across the south and west. From then, high pressure is likely to be centred close to or across the UK towards the end of the week. Winds will be light but slightly stronger in the northeast as that colder air tries to come south. It comes after it emerged last week that long term weather projections for this year remain uncertain with experts predicting that weather phenomenon El Niño may impact patterns around the globe later into 2026.

Oilseed rape (also known as rapeseed) bloom near wind turbines on the South Coast. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images